Cannabis trafficking suspects plead not guilty

Two suspected drug traffickers were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty upon their arraignment on Tuesday, following their arrest on Sunday evening.

Abdiladeef Abdiraham Hassan, 22, unemployed, and Abdiwahab Ahmed Ali, 34, a delivery man, both Somali nationals, were charged with the alleged trafficking of cannabis resin as well as aggravated possession of the drug.

They were arrested last Sunday evening when police patrolling the area of St Thomas Street, Ħamrun noted a pedestrian whose behaviour sparked suspicion.

Later, a search at the men’s residence had allegedly yielded cannabis resin and other paraphernalia indicating that the suspects allegedly trafficked drugs.

“I was kicked out of my residence because of him,” said Mr Ali, pointing at the co-accused and explaining that he occasionally did delivery jobs for €10 a day.

Duty magistrate Audrey Demicoli heard both men plead not guilty and remanded them in custody. No request for bail was made at this stage.

Inspector Matthew Galea prosecuted.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.