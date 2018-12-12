Five Maltese architecture projects nominated for top EU award

House_59, a residential project in San Pawl tat-Tarġa by CVC architecture, is one of the five Maltese nominees for the prestigious EU Mies Prize.

Five Maltese architecture projects have been nominated for the prestigious EU Mies Award.

The projects are among 383 works from 238 cities in 38 countries nominated by 76 independent experts, national architecture associations and the Prize Advisory Committee.

The five Maltese projects - nominated by the Kamra tal-Periti after winning the national Premju Galizia - are the restoration and rehabilitation of the Phoenicia Hotel and its surrounding fortifications, the eCabs booking office in St Julian’s, the Farsons corporate office extension in Mrieħel, and residential projects in Swieqi and San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

An expert jury will shortlist 40 projects in January and visit five finalists in April before a final decision.

The winner will receive €60,000 and a sculpture that evokes the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion of Barcelona, while the Emerging Architect winner receives €20,000 together with the sculpture. The finalists and their clients also receive a sculpture, recognising their essential contribution to contemporary architecture.

Restoration of the Phoenicia Hotel and bastions, AP Valletta.

At the Borderline (Swieqi Residential), Archi+

eCabs booking office, Valentino Architects