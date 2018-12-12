Water everywhere

I just have finished reading the article ‘100 metres underground lies a ring of bright water’ (December 8).

With a little smile, I can show readers something even better. It is a source of crystal clear water being dumped onto the street just next to Transport Malta, in Paola. It has been flooding the surrounding streets for about a month continuously. Because it is coming from the garages of this organisation, everything is hush-hush.

It is crystal clear, going to waste. In my humble opinion, somebody is not doing his/her job properly. Or else is unable to do the job.

How about building a little fountain and park around it?