Silent airline

I recently wrote to the Times of Malta admonishing Air Malta for its lack of care for the elderly.

My husband and I are travelling business class to Vienna in a couple of weeks and I had asked the airline if, instead of two suitcases each weighing 32 kilos, we could distribute this allocation over three suitcases of about 20 kilos each. We are both elderly and not very strong.

I have had no reply to my letter. Air Malta is obviously unaware of the damage that bad publicity does to the company: within 48 hours of the publication of the letter, there were many frequent travellers who shared my irritation.