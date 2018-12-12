In the dark

The street lamp in the middle of Għar il-Lembi Street, Sliema has not functioned for the last seven or eight weeks. I personally called the local council several times and they informed me they had instructed the contractor to replace it. It now transpires that Enemalta disconnected the wires at the request of the contractor engaged on the Pjazzetta project.

If the wires were obstructing the works on this project, then Enemalta should first have found an alternative such as placing the street lamp on the opposite side of the road and then disconnect the power.

In the meantime, we remain in pitch darkness. Why should it take eight weeks to transfer a lamp from one side to the other?

I sincerely hope Enemalta does not take much longer to replace this lamp.