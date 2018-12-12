Spurs reach last 16 as Moura snatches draw at Barca

Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates with Fernando Llorente and Erik Lamela after scoring their first goal.

Tottenham Hotspur made it into the last 16 of the Champions League by coming from behind to grab a 1-1 draw at Barcelona on Tuesday which saw them finish second in Group B at the expense of Inter Milan.

Spurs were facing a much-changed Barca side who had already qualified as Group B winners and started without talisman Lionel Messi but they fell behind to an astonishing run and strike from Ousmane Dembele in the seventh minute.

Tottenham dominated much of the game but were repeatedly denied by outstanding saves from Barca's reserve goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen before pulling level when Lucas Moura turned in a Harry Kane cross from close range in the 85th minute.

Danny Rose spurned a glorious chance to give Spurs the win but they squeezed through to the knockout stages thanks to Inter Milan drawing 1-1 at home to already-eliminated PSV Eindhoven.

It meant both teams finished with eight points but Spurs qualified due to their superior head-to-head record.