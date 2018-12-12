Paris St Germain through after brushing aside Red Star 4-1

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Neymar.

Paris Saint Germain reached the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday as superb first-half goals from Edinson Cavani and Neymar helped them to a 4-1 win at Red Star Belgrade.

The result lifted the French champions to the top of Group C on 11 points from six games, two ahead of Liverpool who also qualified thanks to a 1-0 home win over Napoli that left them ahead of the Italian side on goals scored.

The visitors dominated the first half in Belgrade, and Cavani fired them ahead with a 10th-minute tap-in from close range after Kylian Mbappe raced clear of his marker and squared the ball back to the Uruguay striker.

Neymar doubled Paris St Germain's lead in the 40th minute with a brilliant individual goal as his shimmies and lightning footwork left several markers flat-footed before the Brazil forward stroked the ball past goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

Roared on by a 55,000 home crowd, Red Star came out with renewed purpose in the second half and pulled one back when defender Marko Gobeljic unleashed a sumptuous volley after a fine cross from the left by full back Milan Rodic.

But PSG weathered the storm and put the game beyond Red Star's reach as Brazilian midfielder Marquinhos buried an unstoppable header past Borjan in the 74th minute and Mbappe completed the rout with a clinical stoppage-time finish.