Malta U-15 girls obtain second win in Thailand tournament

SINGAPORE U-15 0

MALTA U-15 4



The Malta U-15 girls team secured their second straight win in the Development Tournament, currently being played in Thailand after beating Singapore 4-0 at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Tuesday.

Led by coach Dorianne Theuma, the Maltese girls took the initiative from the outset. They made their pressure count on the 13 minutes when Kailey Willis headed home a corner to open her account in this tournament.

Theuma’ girls continued to show the better ideas. They doubled their lead on 26 minutes with a fine long-range effort from Veronique Mifsud.