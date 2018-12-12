Advert
Inter knocked out after being held at home by PSV Eindhoven

Inter players look dejected after the match.

Inter were knocked out of the Champions League after they could manage only a 1-1 draw at home to Group B's bottom club PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday to finish third behind Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dutch side, with only one point from their first five games, took a shock lead in the 13th minute when Hirving Lozano headed home after Kwadwo Asamoah lost possession in defence.

The visitors then survived incessant Inter pressure until Mauro Icardi headed in from Matteo Politano's cross in the 73rd minute. At that point, Inter were heading into the last 16 as Tottenham Hotspur were losing to Barcelona.

Yet Tottenham later equalised to draw 1-1 at Barcelona and squeezed through ahead of Inter on their head-to-head record after the two sides finished with eight points.

