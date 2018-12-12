What happened on... December 11

10 years ago - The Times

Thursday, December 11, 2008

Rent reform debate starts

The Bill to reform the rent laws would ensure social justice for the owners of leased tenements, Social Policy Minister John Dalli told Parliament yesterday. Introducing the Bill, Mr Dalli said it sought to liberalise, in a phased manner, leases entered into before June1,1995. It also laid the foundation for a lease market that would function properly and, thus, provide a suitable alternative for adequate and affordable accommodation.

The saving clause in the transitory provisions for requisitioned property was made subject to the government’s ongoing policy aimed at phasing out all requisition orders as soon as possible. The minister announced that only some 1,500 requisitioned properties remained out of the original 54,000. Among other things, the Bill establishes that a contract of letting and hiring of urban property, a residence or a commercial tenement entered into after January1, 2009, shall be in writing.

The Rent Regulation Board shall have the exclusive competence to decide on all matters pertaining to the contract of lease. The government was neither in favour of the status quo nor was it after big-bang solutions, Mr Dalli said. It was after a gradual reform, therefore, middle-of-the-road solutions had to be sought to retain a social balance.

25 years ago - The Times

Saturday, December 11, 1993

GWU lashes out at MLP’s radio station

General Workers’ Union general secretary Anġlu Fenech yesterday lashed out at the Labour Party’s radio station, accusing it of reporting half truths on a collective agreement the GWU planned to sign with Telemalta Corporation.

Reports broadcast repeatedly on Super 1 Radio on Thursday and yesterday, Mr Fenech told Telemalta employees at a meeting in Valletta, had said that the collective agreement planned would make it easier for the corporation’s management to discipline its workers.

Malta reforms reviewed

The “progress achieved so far in the implementation of those priority reforms vital for the transition of Malta’s economy towards integration into the European Union” was reviewed at a meeting in Brussels, the government announced yesterday.

The discussion were held on Thursday and Friday last week between a high-level Maltese mission and representatives of the European Commission led by Mr Serge Abou, head of the directorate general for external economic affairs.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, December 11, 1968

Drydocks general manager leaves on ‘important business’

“Though one cannot be over-optimistic in the highly competitive business of ship-repairing, the prospects for Malta Drydocks in 1968 are much brighter than they have been during the current years, provided the industrial stability at the dockyard is maintained,” said Mr C.E. Morley, general manager at Malta Drydocks, before his departure yesterday for what he termed “an important business visit to the United States”.

Mr Morley will proceed to New York and Washington to meet representatives of several shipping companies and persons connected with shipping. He will be seeking to improve the image of the Malta dockyard by dwelling on the “commendable state of industrial stability at the Drydocks”.

Sir Francis at shipyard

Sir Francis Chichester went aboard Hammond Innes’ yacht Marry Deare while touring Manoel Island Shipyard yesterday. Accompanying him was Brian Wilkes, manager of the yard. Sir Francis and lady Chichester commented favourably on the Calypso sloop which is being manufactured at the shipyard.