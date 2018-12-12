Hilltop Gardens fully taken up

All apartments and penthouses within the Hilltop Gardens, the first luxury retirement village to be developed in Malta, are leased or rented, AX Group chairman Angelo Xuereb told Health Minister Chris Fearne during a recent visit.

As the village prepares to celebrate its third anniversary, Mr Fearne toured the facility accompanied by Mr Xuereb, CEO Michael Warrington and general manager Charmaine Attard.

A number of residents residing at Hilltop Gardens gathered in the lobby to welcome Mr Fearne, with some recounting memories from their past.

Mr Xuereb said Hilltop Gardens has slowly but surely turned into a community of people who wanted to make the best out of their later years.

We want to offer the best for people in their later years

Ms Attard said that in the past three years, Hilltop Gardens, together with the adjacent Simblija Care Home within the village, have been on the forefront to deliver high standards of service and personalised care to all residents.

“At Hilltop Gardens it is not about selling an apartment but all about lifestyle. We want to offer the best for people in their later years. Hilltop gardens offers a continuum of care from independent living, to assisted living to full care if needed at Simblija Care Home. It is about offering the client a smooth journey in this transition of care, based on our philosophy of care, compassion and competence,” she said.

The premises are spread over 17,000 square metres of land ranging from the lounge bar to the large pool terrace and the state-of-the-art chapel situated in the heart of the village.

Mr Fearne also visited Revive, the physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre which gives tailor-made services to residents and the public on land andin water.

The purposely-equipped gym and hydrotherapy pool also offers a wide range of rehabilitation services. The tour ended with Mr Fearne visiting Chic Physique Gym and Sanya SPA which also form part of Hilltop Gardens and offer bespoke services within the premises.