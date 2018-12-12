Heritage Trail to highight Żurrieq history

Photo: Heritage Malta

On Saturday, December 15, Heritage Malta is organising a guided walk around Żurrieq to discover some of its intriguing locations.

The heritage trail will commence next to the Xarolla Windmill which was built by Grandmaster Manoel de Vilhena in 1724. In 1992, this windmill was restored to its original working order. In the year 2000, this building was passed over to be administered by the Żurrieq Local Council and the location now serves also as a cultural centre.

Close to this windmill, one also finds several Paleo-Christian tombs which are currently being excavated. They contain some architectural features that are rarely found in similar tombs on the island.

The tour will proceed to the oldest part of the village where particular historical features and buildings will be identified. The walk will go past the parish church, the Armoury, Mattia Preti’s residence and various palaces.

A coffee break will be served at one of the local band clubs.

The walk is at a leisurely pace, however participants are advised to wear comfortable shoes.

Tickets are available from all Heritage Malta museums and sites and online at https://shop.heritagemalta.org/index.asp?eventid=496

More information is available in Heritage Malta’s website www.heritagemalta.org