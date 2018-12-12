Doris the loggerhead turtle returns to the wild

Strapped with a tracker, Doris returns to the wild. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A loggerhead turtle which lost one of its flippers after getting entangled in marine debris returned to the open sea on Tuesday morning after more than two years of rehabilitation.



Doris was found in a dire state around three kilometres off the Maltese shore in October 2016. She had been caught up in significant amounts of marine debris, with nets having cut off circulation to her left hind flipper.



Vets had to amputate it and Doris spent two years gradually regaining strength and learning to cope without a flipper.



The turtle was released into the sea at Għadira Bay as 150 schoolchildren cheered on. It has been fitted with a satellite tracker which will allow eNGO Nature Trust to keep tabs on its whereabouts.



Members of the public can visit the Nature Trust Facebook page for updates on the turtle’s general location.