On the occasion of national celebrations marking the 44th anniversary of the establishment of Malta as a Republic, the Our Lady of the Lily Band of Mqabba will march in Valletta tomorrow. The march starts in Freedom Square in front of the new Parliament building at 6pm. The band will perform several compositions from its vast repertoire. Transport leaves Mqabba Square at 5pm.

More information can be obtained by calling 9946 3468 or visiting www.talgilju.com.