Announcements - December 11, 2018

CILIA – Fr JOSEPH CILIA, Salesian missionary in India. He leaves to mourn his loss the Salesian community, his sister Mary and relatives Anthese, Christine and Paul, Adriana and John. The funeral takes place today at Shillong Cathedral, India. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CRITIEN. On December 10, GLADYS, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Joseph, her daughter Karen and her husband Christopher Tabone, her only beloved grandson Zachary and his girlfriend Klara, her brothers Neville and Francine, Adrian and Nathalie Grech Cumbo, her in-laws Eddie, Albert and Tony Critien, her nephew and nieces Edward, Amanda, Sandra and their respective families, other family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, December 12, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DALLI. On December 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO (Nenu) of Valletta, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Kitty, his children Carmen, Joseph, Paul, Frida, Noel and Maria, their spouses, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 1.30pm for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JOHNSON. On December 10, at Casa Antonia Nursing Home, Balzan, PAMELA (Pam), aged 85, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Peter, her beloved son Nick and his wife Michela, her precious grandchildren Emma, Michael and Andrew, her dearest sister Edna and her family, other relatives and friends. We shall remember her for her love of life and her unconditional love for her family. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 13, at 11am, at the Holy Trinity church, Rudolph Street, Sliema. May she rest in peace. Special thanks go to all the staff at Casa Antonia for their dedication, support and loving care.

MELI. On December 8, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, JOSEPHINE, widow of John, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her son Tony and his wife Sarah, her daughters Sandra and her husband David Mallia, Rosanne and her husband Joe Mangion, her grandchildren Nicole and her husband Robert Sinclair, Christopher, Eduard, Alex and his wife Lucy, Martin and Jeanine and great-grandson Michael, her sisters Lilian and her husband Reginald Agius Fernandez and Carmen Sant, her brother Albert Fenech, her brother-in-law Franz Pisani and her many nephews, nieces and cousins as well as her much loved friend Pat Gatt. Mass will be celebrated at Naxxar parish church tomorrow, Wednesday, December 12, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NWOBODO-ORANYE. On December 9, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, SABINA of Luqa, aged 52, passed away. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Elizabeth, her sons Francis and Manuel; her mother Evelyn; her siblings Hilary, Anastasia, Joe, Cletus, Priscilla, Virginus, and Cajethan, their partners and their children; the Nwobodo family; many other relatives, friends, colleagues and student nurses. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, December 13, at 8.30am at Luqa parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at SAMOC’s Palliative Care Unit for the excellent care given to her these past few months.

SAID. On Thursday, December 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, DAVID, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be sadly missed by his most dedicated and beloved wife Daphne, née Xuereb, his devoted sons Michel and his wife Irina, and Sean, his sister Tania, widow of Tonio Casapinta, and his brother Keith, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 1.30pm for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to all the staff at the Emergency unit and ITU at Mater Dei Hospital for their support, dedication and care. Thank You, Lord, for our pillar, to us he was the best, to You we now return him, in Your garden he will rest.

UPTON. On December 9, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, BARBARA, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss all her beloved friends in Malta and UK. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital today, Tuesday, December 11, at 1.30pm, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addo-lorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD PORTUGHES – GIOVANNI. Treasured memories of a dear father and grand-father, today being the 28th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly re-membered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In memory of our beloved mother MARY, today the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

CUMMINGS – Captain STEVEN CUMMINGS. In loving memory of my dear husband, today being the fifth anniversary of his tragic death at sea. Much loved, deeply missed and forever in my heart. Nothing stops the longing to have you in my life again. His loving wife Rose and relatives and friends in Malta and the United States.

DACOUTROS. Treasured memories of our dear mother LYDIA on her 33rd anniversary. Never forgotten by her daughters Grace, Johanna, Lydia, in-laws and their families. May she rest in peace.

FENECH – VIOLET (Vollie). In loving memory of a dear mother on the 16th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Rosette.

PIZZUTO – MYRIAM. Treasured memories of our dearest mother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marcel, Moyra, Ray, Suzanne, in-laws, grandchildren and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI – FRANKIE. You are at peace, dearest brother. May the Lord grant you eternal rest. Anna, Josette and Colin.

TAHIR. In memory of PAUL, a loving husband, dad and grand-dad who passed away on December 11, 2017. Always and forever in our hearts.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Christmas shutdown. Last trading day Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Re-opens: Thursday, January 3, 2019.

