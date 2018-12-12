Advert
Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 06:54 by Reuters

Australia's Commonwealth Bank to book compliance costs of $216m in first half

Third is related to inquiry into country's financial sector

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Tuesday that it would book charges of A$300 million ($216 million) that would be reflected in its first-half results ending December.

The charges include a higher-than-expected compliance cost of A$100 million related to a quasi-judicial inquiry into Australia's financial sector, the bank said in a statement.

The remaining costs are related to a remediation program adopted for its demerged wealth management arm, it added.

Earlier this year, CBA said it would spin off its wealth management and mortgage broking arms into a separately listed new company called CFS Group, inclusive of its Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM) business.

CBA, Australia's biggest bank, is due to report first-half results for fiscal 2019 on Feb. 6.

Shares of the lender have been hammered in 2018, on track for their biggest drop in a decade, by damaging revelations at the Royal Commission that it wrongfully withdrew "advice fees" from dead people's accounts and mistakenly double charged interest to thousands of business customers.

A subsidiary of the bank, CommBank Europe, was established in Malta in 2005.

