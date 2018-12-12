Tal-Pilar church restored

The 17th-century church of Our Lady of the Pillar (Tal-Pilar) in Valletta has been fully restored. The restoration division of AX Construction completed the work in only seven months.

Restoration work represents 40 per cent of AX Construction’s business.

The works included the res­toration of the main facade and other external facades as well as the internal part of the main nave. The most interesting part of the work included restoration of the internal part of the dome as well as the original deffun on the external side of the dome.

“Deffun is a traditional material made of lime and powdered pottery,” Fabio Billi, restoration manager at AX Construction ex­plain­ed. “This is the reason why the dome has a reddish colour. If you look around Malta there are many domes that have this particular colour as it was the customary method of waterproofing at the time.”

Denise Micallef Xuereb, AX Construction director added: “Following the work we did in Cospicua, the whole revitalisation project of Valletta Waterfront and the restoration of St Paul’s Catacombs, to name a few, this is another project that I’m very proud of. Restoration work amounts to 40 per cent of our business, with new projects starting in January.”