Advert
Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 06:12

Money market report for week ending December 7

ECB monetary operations

On December 3, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on December 4 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €6.6 billion, €0.06 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 0.00 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On December 5, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.12 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.70 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value December 6, 2018, maturing on March 7, and June 6, 2019, respectively. Bids of €45 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €32.50 million, while bids of €50 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2.50 million. Since €36 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €1 million, to stand at €289.10 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.355 per cent, unchanged from bids with a similar tenor also issued on November 22, representing a bid price of €100.0898 per €100 nominal. Similarly, the yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.355 per cent, also unchanged from bids with a similar tenor issued on November 1, representing a bid price of €100.1798 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Yesterday, the Treasury invited tenders for 92-day and 183-day bills maturing on March 14, and June 13, 2019, respectively.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Blockchain: from concept to reality

  2. International recognition for IFS Malta at annual dinner

  3. The Celtic Tiger is back

  4. Trade deficit soars in October

  5. Revolut has a new ‘Buddy’

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed