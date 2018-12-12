Moments captured in Żabbar

Madeleine Vella Satariano has set up her second solo exhibition of paintings, entitled Moments, at Żabbar Sanctuary Museum until December 23.

Uncertainty

The collection of paintings expresses the artist’s emotions and life experiences via acrylics and watercolours.

Vella Satariano (b. 1959) first trained in drawing plans while she worked as a secretary in an architect’s studio. She later attended classes by American artist Cliff Fleenor and recently attended a course in portraiture and still life painting by Noel Azzopardi at the Malta School of Arts in Valletta.

Her works can be found in Malta, England, Belgium, China and the US.

The exhibition Moments is open from 9am to noon, including Saturdays, Sundays and feast days, until December 23. It may also be opened by special request in the evening.