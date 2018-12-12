Political parties raise €1.47 million
Parties gear up for EP elections
Malta's two largest political parties raised €1.47 million in fundraising marathons held at their headquarters and on their media on Sunday.
The Labour Party raised €803,174 and the Nationalist Party raised €670,632.
Both party leaders thanked their supporters for their generosity, five months ahead of the European Parliament and local council elections.
The parties raised €1.23 million in their December fundraising telethons last year.
The PN said Sunday's event meant it raised €1.54m in fund-raising marathons through the year. The party holds such fund-raising marathons every three months, but Sunday's was the best, far exceeding the previous highest for the year which was €365,482 in March.