No change in current relationship with Huawei, government says

The signing of an agreement between the government and Huawei in April 2016.

The government is not reviewing agreements it has with technology giant Huawei despite recent issues involving the company founder’s daughter and international concerns over threats to national security.

In July, the government signed a memorandum of understanding with the China-based telecommunication giant for the introduction of 5G technology for Maltese businesses and citizens.

Similar “strategic agreements” had already been signed in the past.

Meng Wanzhou.

In recent weeks, the company has made headlines all over the world after its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was arrested in Canada and is now facing extradition to the United States, which alleges that she covered up her company’s links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions.

Apart from the CFO’s arrest, the tech giant has also been in the news in the past months after several countries – including the UK, the US, Australia and New Zealand – expressed concerns about its 5G infrastructure, fearing this might put national security at risk. At the end of last month, New Zealand decided to ban the company’s 5G technology, following a similar decision by Australia.

Issue did not fall within the scope of the MDIA

When asked if the Maltese government was reconsidering its agreements with the company in light of the recent developments involving Huawei, a spokeswoman said that while the government “follows all developments in this and other areas, no change in the current relationship is being envisaged at this time”.

“Furthermore, Malta will not interfere in the trade dispute between two countries with which it has excellent relations,” the spokeswoman said.

Asked whether the matter had been discussed by the newly-set up Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA), which had its first meeting last week, the spokeswoman said that the issue did not “fall within the scope of the MDIA”.

Malta’s relationship with Huawei goes back to 2015 and according to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is the result of efforts by Sai Mizzi Lang, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi’s wife, who was controversially appointed special envoy to Asia after the 2013 general election.

Ms Mizzi Lang was often credited as being the one who lured Huawei to Malta.