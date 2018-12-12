Brexit could be good news for Maltese translators

Maltese translators could benefit once the UK leaves the European Union as they, along with the Irish, are seen as the most proficient in the English language.

Malta’s membership in the EU brought with it a new industry: translation of EU documents. Apart from the Maltese working in Brussels and Luxembourg, the sector now boasts several freelance companies employing hundreds of translation professionals on contract or freelance basis in Malta.

The industry knows its genesis in the year 2000 when Malta negotiated the Maltese language’s status as an EU official language.

The University of Malta opened a new post-graduate course for translators and interpreters, gradually producing new professionals in the field.

The main institutions in Brussels and Luxembourg now employ up to 300 Maltese translators, legal revisers, proof-readers and assistants.

Read: "We will not renegotiate" Brexit, EU executive tells Britain

UK nationals would normally no longer be recruited to fill the English language posts

PN MEP candidate Peter Agius, the former head of the European Parliament’s office in Malta, recently paid a visit to one of the companies offering such services.

He said Brexit may have a good effect on this industry. Once the UK is out of the EU, UK nationals would normally no longer be recruited to fill the English language posts in the EU institutions.

This is expected to open up opportunities for Maltese and Irish nationals – normally best prepared for English translation proficiency, better known as technical English.

Dr Agius referred to European Parliament debates earlier on in the year confirming that English would remain an EU language after Brexit.

“Scores of Maltese working in the EU institutions in policy-related fields started their careers in translation. Those choosing to move to more political jobs opened opportunities for other Maltese-speaking officials who would normally be Maltese nationals.

“The Maltese language has opened up opportunities for a deeper integration of Maltese nationals into the EU institutions.

“Although all EU officials work with the community interest in mind, this undeniably helps to sensitise the institutions to the unique needs of an island member state like Malta,” Dr Agius concluded.