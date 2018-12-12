I refer to the letter by Diane Oswald, Malta Public Trans-port’s head of communications, (November 29).

I agree that, at times, bus delays are caused by different factors, like illegally-parked vehicles, roadworks and traffic jams. But that does not mean bus trips should be cancelled and passengers left stranded. I have already reported a number of such cases in letters I sent to this newspaper.

Here is another instance of the bad service offered by Malta Public Transport.

I was waiting at the ‘Fgura’ bus stop on November 29 at about 8.58am when the bus serving route 019 - destination Mater Dei 102 - passed by without stopping even though I signalled the driver to stop.

Because of the heavy traffic, the route bus stopped at the roundabout which is close to the bus stop mentioned above. I walked over to the bus to inquire why the driver did not stop at the bus stop but he gestured indicating he was not going to stop and as the traffic started moving the bus drove away.

I can only conclude the control room instructed the driver to go straight to Mater Dei because his service was required elsewhere. This shows that trip cancellations and bad service are not due to delays.

Unless Transport Malta fails to monitor the service provided by Malta Public Transport, such cancellations will persist.