Sliema's Azzopardi undergoes knee surgery in Italy

Ayrton Azzopardi (right) with Professor Francesco Franceschi (left) and Gianfranco Guazzoli.

Athletes from many sports that have suffered major knee injuries over the years in Italy have turned to Rome and the experienced knee surgeon Professor Francesco Franceschi.

Sliema Wanderers midfielder Ayrton Azzopardi, who is currently nursing a debilitating knee injury, has turned to the renowned Professor Franceschi in a bid to regain his full fitness.

Azzopardi's season was cut short last September when he fell and tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Sliema Wanderers’ 2-0 win against St Andrews Luxol.

On Sunday, the midfielder travelled to Rome with Sliema's Team Manager Gianfranco and Physioterapy Manager Paolo Cardinale, to receive the best possible treatment for his injury.

He visited Professor Franceschi at the University Campus Bio-Medico to undergo an operation on his left knee.

Professor Franceschi, chief of the “Upper and Lower limb Surgery” Unit, has vast experience in treating sportsmen and most particularly Italian football players and athletes.

He has performed over 5,000 knee operations, including on a number of Serie A stars.

“The operation went well and the midfielder will now continue with his rehabilitation programme,” Sliema Wanderers said in a statement.

“The midfielder will come back to Malta today to begin his physiotherapy. Azzopardi's return to sports activity will be determined by the specialist and is estimated to be in five to six months' time”.