Malta U-15 girls begin Thailand tournament with 3-2 victory

Led by coach Dorianne Theuma, the Maltese girls were off to a flying start, taking the lead inside the opening two minutes through an own goal.

The Malta U-15 girls’ team began their participation in the Development Tournament in Thailand with a 3-2 win over Mongolia at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Sunday.

The Maltese were the better team on the field of play and could have added to their lead on 20 minutes when Haley Bugeja found Kailey Willis inside the box but the latter’s close-range shot was parried away by the opposing goalkeeper.

Malta’s pressure was rewarded on 26 minutes when Bugeja, who has been in free-scoring form in both the BOV Women’s League and the Under-19 championship, doubled the advantage.

Mongolia pulled one back a minute later through Chinbaatar Solongo.

Nevertheless, Theuma’s girls stayed on top with Willis missing a good chance to put Malta 3-1 up past the half-hour mark.

After the change of ends, Malta restored their two-goal lead with a 60th-minute goal from Birkirkara’s Veronique Mifsud who netted from close range.

As the second half progressed, both teams started introducing new faces and scoring chances were few and far between.

Four minutes from time, Mongolia reduced the deficit but the Maltese girls managed to ward off their opponents’ late efforts to secure a win in their opening match.

Malta’s next match is against Singapore this Tuesday (10am – Malta time).

MALTA FORMATION

M. Cachia, M. Fenech, A. Gatt, G. Mifsud, I.C. Dimech, E. Sissons, M. Lucia (90 R. Borg), H. Bugeja (69 M. Cardona), V. Mifsud, H. Khatib (64 M. Cortis), K. Willis (84. K. Micallef).