What happened on... December 10

10 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, December 10, 2008

Unions to challenge Gonzi on new tariffs

A number of trade unions are accusing Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi of twisting figures and blowing out of proportion the number of families who will benefit from the eco-reductions on the new water and electricity rates. The unions will in the coming days present a letter to Dr Gonzi challenging the scientific veracity of the figures he had presented to them in talks over the new tariffs.

The government had said that 73 per cent of families will benefit from these reductions since their average consumption is below the 1,700 unit threshold. However, the unions are arguing that this average was not based on the number of families but on how many bills were issued, and included around 50,000 vacant houses and summer residences.

“The main point of contention is that while there are around 140,000 families, the government is calculating the average household consumption on 190,000 bills, and it is, therefore, including 50,000 unoccupied houses,” Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, Paul Pace told The Times, yesterday. General Workers’ Union deputy secretary general Gejtu Mercieca added that there were discrepancies between the figures initially presented by Dr Gonzi and those given during the meeting with KPMG.

25 years ago - The Times

Friday, December 10, 1993

GWU’s stand on incomes policy

The General Workers’ Union would consider renewing the incomes policy agreement if government shows a true commitment to controlling prices, GWU general secretary Anġlu Fenech said yesterday.

“The union has not closed the doors to the agreement. It has only made it clear that in the circumstances the agreement is irrelevant,” he said in an interview with The Times.

The three-year incomes policy agreement, which pegs the cost of living to statutory wage increases, expires today. The government has often said that the agreement has served to foster industrial peace. But Mr Fenech disagrees.

Church gets stronger support for social, pastoral services

Donations, collections and fundraising activities accounted for nearly half the total income of the Archdiocese of Malta in 1992.

The 1992 financial statements published by the archdiocese yesterday show that Lm2,338,000 of the Lm4,796,000 income were derived in this form.

A surplus of Lm323,000 was registered.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Tuesday, December 10, 1968

Popular singers for new hotel engagements

The management of the Salina Bay Hotel said yesterday they had engaged two popular American singers to perform at the hotel – Gene Pitney and Nancy Sinatra – besides the talented British trio The Pedlars.

Mr Allan G. Bannister, the public relations and promotion manager, said yesterday Gene Pitney is scheduled to arrive on January 18 to open the nightclub. He will be in Malta for seven days.

Mr Bannister said that Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra, will be coming to Malta either during the last week of February or first week of March.

Human Rights Day

A Human Rights Art Exhibition organised by the Malta Committee for International Human Rights Year will be officially opened by the Minister of Education, Culture and Tourism, Dr P. Borg Oliver at the National Museum, Valletta today.

The exhibition follows an Art Competition organised by the Committee with the aid of experts. The names of the prize winners in the essay competition for schoolchildren will be announced.