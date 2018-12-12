The thrill of the hunt attracts 150 participants

Festive fun fuelled the fifth edition of The Hunt, a Times Events treasure hunt held yesterday.

Over 150 participants gathered at the Allied Newspapers Ltd offices in Mrieħel, where after registration, they were briefed about the three-hour hunt and collected their clue sheets. For this edition, most of the hunt centred around Valletta – all dressed up for Christmas, the capital added to the event’s seasonal cheer.

All the elements – a Sunday outing, balmy weather, fun, laughter, wit, skill and a healthy dose of competitive spirit – combined to create a fun event for all the family.

Everyone then gathered at Kind’s Auto Sales showroom in Lija where, while the judges determined the winners, participants could enjoy drinks and nibbles, while networking.

Father Christmas then made an appearance, and the winners of the fifth edition of The Hunt were rewarded with prizes ranging from free flights and catamaran tickets to car care products, overnight stays, fragrances and hampers. All participants were given a gift bag.

The fifth edition of The Hunt was sponsored by Dacia, Sonax, Cisk, James Caterers, Costa Coffee, Air Malta, Virtu Ferries, Corinthia St George’s Bay, Vodafone, Delicata, Jean Paul Gaultier, Radisson Hotels, Henry J Beans, Best Print, La Molisana and Twistees.

Participants gather at the Allied Newspapers Ltd offices in Mrieħel. Photos: Jonathan Borg