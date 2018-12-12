Malta’s very own Christmas Village is back for the third time running

Rabat’s historic village core has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the third year in a row.

Around 100 stalls form Malta’s largest Christmas market, while historic buildings are hosting various Christmas-related activities, such as the Nativity Trail within the Franciscan Friary’s Secret Garden, the Natalis Notabilis Crib Exhibition located in a 500-year-old convent and Ta’ Gieżu Church hosting a number of choir festivals. A new drama production Il-Klarinett Maġiku will be held at 18th century Palazzo Xara.

Natalis Notabilis is open until Thursday from 6pm to 11 pm. On Thursday, a public holiday, it is open from 11am to 11pm.