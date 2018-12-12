Local councils to get responsibility for community clinic upkeep

Most healthcare should be done in community facilities, the minister said. Photo: Shutterstock

Local councils will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of community clinics under the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding signed on Monday.

The MOU, signed by the local councils association and the primary healthcare department, will see government funds earmarked to refurbish existing community clinics, with local councils expected to maintain them.

Health Minister Chris Fearne told the media that primary healthcare had to be an “absolute priority”, with most care happening within community facilities rather than straining hospital resources.

Malta currently has 54 dispensaries and community clinics (bereġ) that see 210,000 patients a year.

Mr Fearne said that the MOU was part of the government’s plan to make local councils and the local government department a stakeholder in community healthcare.

Some existing clinics were in a good state, others needed refurbishment and others relocation, the minister said.

Clinics in Pietà, Marsaxlokk and Kalkara are among those that were currently undergoing renovation works.

Parliamentary secretary Silvio Parnis told the press that the MOU would strengthen local councils. When asked whether local councils would receive extra funds to cover maintenance of community clinics, he said government this year had increased local councils' budget by €7 million.