HSBC donates €18,000 to President’s Trust job initiative for vulnerable youngsters

HSBC Malta head of HR Caroline Buhagiar Klass (left) with President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Marthese Mugliette, president of the Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability and the Malta Association of Supported Employment.

The President’s Trust employment initiative that is run by volunteers and helps vulnerable youngsters secure and hold down a job, will be expanding its services after it received an injection of funds from the HSBC Malta Foundation.

The foundation has donated €18,000 to the programme, which is run by the Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability and the Malta Association of Supported Employment after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Trust two years ago.

Trust director Sarah Bondin said: “In 2018 our employment initiative helped 40 disadvantaged young people who are continuously falling through safety nets when it comes to training and employment. We are thrilled that HSBC chose our project to invest in as the funding will give this initiative new impetus.”

Ms Bondin explained that when the volunteers of the two organisations started working with these young adults it became clear they were struggling with problems unrelated to employment that hindered them from achieving their goals.

“This unfortunate predicament put these youngsters in a worse situation – they didn’t believe in themselves, they distrusted others and thought nobody cared about them. These young people who, for some reason, are falling through the present social structures turned to The President’s Trust Employment Initiative for help.”

This situation has exposed a void in referrals where a young adult would need more in-depth professional help, such as from psychotherapists, psychologists, and occupational therapists among others.

Federation president Marthese Mugliette said: “This financial help from HSBC will also facilitate skill-building sessions according to their individual needs. These are practical employment-related training sessions on the rights and responsibilities of the young person at the place of work.”

HSBC’s financial support comes as part of the HSBC Youth Opportunities Programme.

HSBC Malta head of HR Caroline Buhagiar Klass said: “HSBC has long supported education across the globe, especially helping young people access education. The bank is committed to help people in communities develop the skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

Set up in 2015 by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the Trust brings together businessmen, academics and professionals to create collaborations that make a tangible impact to youngsters facing difficult situations.