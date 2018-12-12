Announcements - December 10, 2018

CILIA – Fr JOSEPH CILIA, Salesian missionary in India. He leaves to mourn his loss the Salesian community, his sister Mary and relatives Anthese, Christine and Paul, Adriana and John. The funeral takes place tomorrow at Shillong Cathedral, India. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DALLI. On December 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO (Nenu) of Valletta, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Kitty, his children Carmen, Joseph, Paul, Frida, Noel and Maria, their spouses, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 1.30pm for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MELI. On December 8, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, JOSEPHINE, widow of John, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her son Tony and his wife Sarah, her daughters Sandra and her husband David Mallia, Rosanne and her husband Joe Mangion; her grandchildren Nicole and her husband Robert Sinclair, Christopher, Eduard, Alex and his wife Lucy, Martin and Jeanine and great-grandson Michael; her sisters Lilian and her husband Reginald Agius Fernandez and Carmen Sant, her brother Albert Fenech, her brother-in-law Franz Pisani and her many nephews, nieces and cousins as well as her much loved friend Pat Gatt. Mass will be celebrated at Naxxar parish church on Wednesday, December 12, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAID. On Thursday, December 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, DAVID, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be sadly missed by his most dedicated and beloved wife Daphne, née Xuereb, his devoted sons Michel and his wife Irina, and Sean, his sister Tania, widow of Tonio Casapinta, and his brother Keith, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 1.30pm for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to all the staff at the Emergency unit and ITU at Mater Dei Hospital for their support, dedication and care. Thank You, Lord, for our pillar, for us he was the best, to You we now return him, in Your garden he will rest.

SULTANA. On December 7, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Fr GIUSEPPE (known as Joseph), aged 87, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his only niece Joan Caruana, other relatives and friends. He will be also dearly missed by his former parishioners at Madonna del Ulivo, in Prato, Italy. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, December 10, at noon for the Knisja Qadima in Balzan where people can pay him their last respects. Mass præsente cadavere will then be celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at Balzan parish church at 2.30pm followed by interment at the parish cemetery, Balzan. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Kleru will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to il-Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu and all the staff at Dar tal-Kleru for their dedication and loving care.

UPTON. On December 9, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, BARBARA, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss all her beloved friends in Malta and UK. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 11, at 1.30pm, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On December 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Mary, née Miceli, his son Marvin and wife Raffaella, his in-laws, all his nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. Alfred Zammit was an active community member of the Sacro Cuor parish, in Sliema, known to many for his helpful nature and heart of gold. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 11, at 7.30am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Malta Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – EMILY. Remembering our dearly beloved mother, especially today the anniversary of her death. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

BORG – JOHN J. On the 13th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brother George, Antoinette and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. In loving memory of Dr PAUL MUSCAT on the anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – FRANCA, née Debono. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 46th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marie Rose, John and Stephen, their respective spouses, children and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

