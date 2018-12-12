MSE Equity Price Index rebounds on weaker volumes

The MSE Equity Price Index rebounded from the two-month low of 4,435.079 points recorded last Friday as it edged 0.27% higher to 4,447.016 points on the back of increases in IHI, Malta Properties and Tigne Mall. BOV and Mapfre Middlesea trended lower while PG ended today’s session unchanged.

However, in contrast to last Friday’s activity which reached an 11-month high of almost €1.6 million, weaker volumes were registered on Monday with only €66,594 worth of shares changing hands.

International Hotel Investments plc moved 3.5% higher to close at the €0.60 level albeit on an insignificant deal of 138 shares.

In the property segment, Malta Properties Company plc rebounded from an intra-day low of €0.515 to end the session at the €0.53 level representing a 0.95% increase on volumes of 11,000 shares.

Similarly, Tigné Mall plc jumped 10% to regain the €0.99 level across five deals totalling 28,000 shares.

On the other hand, the share price of Bank of Valletta plc eased by 0.8% back to the €1.32 level on volumes of 17,196 shares.

Mapfre Middlesea plc also trended in negative territory with a 0.5% drop back to the €1.95 level on shallow volumes of 4,000 shares.

Meanwhile, no changes were registered in the share price of PG plc as a single deal of 3,640 shares was executed at the €1.36 level.

The RF MGS Index trended in negative territory for the second consecutive session with a further 0.04% decline to 1,087.233 points as the benchmark 10-year German Bund yield inched marginally higher.

www.rizzofarrugia.com

Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.