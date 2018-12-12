Italy must be treated like every other country - Eurogroup head

The president of eurozone finance ministers group said in an interview published on Monday that he hoped the Italian government would be able to submit a revised draft budget to the European Union.

"The rules of the Stability and Growth Pact apply to all. I hope that the Italian government will be able to revise its budget draft," Mario Centeno, Portugal's Finance Minister and head of the Eurogroup, was quoted as saying by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

A government source said on Friday that the Italian ruling coalition aimed to send a revised budget to the EU on Wednesday.