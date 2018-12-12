Advert
Monday, December 10, 2018, 11:07 by Reuters

Italy must be treated like every other country - Eurogroup head

Revised budget due to be sent to EU on Wednesday

The president of eurozone finance ministers group said in an interview published on Monday that he hoped the Italian government would be able to submit a revised draft budget to the European Union.

"The rules of the Stability and Growth Pact apply to all. I hope that the Italian government will be able to revise its budget draft," Mario Centeno, Portugal's Finance Minister and head of the Eurogroup, was quoted as saying by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

A government source said on Friday that the Italian ruling coalition aimed to send a revised budget to the EU on Wednesday.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Blockchain: from concept to reality

  2. International recognition for IFS Malta at annual dinner

  3. The Celtic Tiger is back

  4. Trade deficit soars in October

  5. MSE Equity Price Index rebounds on weaker volumes

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-12-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed