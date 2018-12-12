Shipping movements - December 10, 2018

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Stellar Wakamatsu from Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Racine from Koper to Port Said, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Livorno to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MSC Clorinda from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Aurette A from Thessaloniki to Thessaloniki (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping), today.

The Louisa Schulte from Algiers to Mersin, the CMA CGM Laperouse from Le Harve to Jeddah (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Vega Sachsen from Sfax to Annaba (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers, the K-River from Algiers to Skikda (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MSC Alexandra from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping), on Wednesday.

The Astrid Schulte from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Maersk Labrea from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping), on Thursday.