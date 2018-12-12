International recognition for IFS Malta at annual dinner

President of IFS Malta Kenneth Micallef delivering the welcome address.

IFS Malta recently organised its annual dinner, a well-established event on the financial services calendar that brings together the leading players in the financial services sector together with others from the wider economy to listen to keynote speeches from the Governor of the Central Bank of Malta and Minister for Finance.

The evening commenced with a welcome address from IFS Malta president Kenneth Micallef, in which he highlighted the institute’s main achievements during the year and how it is continuously adapting to the needs of the fast-changing and dynamic financial services sector.

To ensure IFS Malta continues to provide the highest standard of financial services education, it has forged strategic alliances with the University of Malta and internationally renowned professional bodies, including the London Institute of Banking and Finance, the UK Chartered Banker Institute, the International Compliance Association and the European Banking & Financial Services Training Association (EBTN). Representatives of all these organisations were present at the dinner.

Following the success of the recent IFS annual seminar, which dealt with the topical subject of digital transformation and the opportunities and threats it brings to financial services, Mr Micallef stated that IFS Malta was working closely with key stakeholders to develop a professional qualification in this area. Mr Micallef concluded by thanking all committee members, IFS staff and all stakeholders, namely the management of the commercial banks and financial services institutions, the Central Bank of Malta, the Malta Financial Services Authority, the Ministry for Finance and the Ministry for Education and Employment, for their continuous support towards the institute’s ongoing success.

Peter Calleya, IFS Malta vice president, receiving his Fellowship from Colin Morrison, deputy chief executive and director of education at the Chartered Banker Institute.

The event continued with Mario Vella, Governor of the Central Bank, delivering his policy speech. Dr Vella first congratulated IFS Malta for the various initiatives undertaken throughout the year and augured that IFS Malta continues to provide the highest standard of professional financial services education to the local market. Dr Vella also added how 2018 was a milestone date, marking the Central Bank’s 50th anniversary and 10 years since joining the euro system.

The final address of the evening was delivered by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna. After thanking IFS Malta for organising this important event, Prof. Scicluna stated that joining the euro a decade ago marked an important turning point in economic policy, giving Malta the benefits of foreign direct investment, commercial attractiveness and market accessibility.

Towards the end of the evening Colin Morrison, deputy chief executive and director of education at the Chartered Banker Institute, made a special announcement that IFS Malta vice president Peter Calleya had been elected Fellow of the UK Institute.

This was followed by a similar announcement from Rob Thompson, relationship director at the London Institute of Banking and Finance, who awarded the IFS Malta president with a Fellowship of the Institute.

Fellowship is the highest level of membership and a mark of senior professional status. It is given in recognition of academic qualifications, professional achievements and support to the institute and the development of professionalism and professional education in the banking and finance sector.