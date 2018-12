The Beast Within is a production in which youth theatre students perform monologues, scenes and sketches exploring themes on the human condition. An exploration of the true nature of fear, the weakness of humanity, the role of comedy in conflict. The Toi Toi production, at the Manoel Theatre, is aimed at an audience aged eight plus.

The Beast Within is on today and tomorrow at 5pm.For more information visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.