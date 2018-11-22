British police arrest man after makeshift bombs found in London flat

Photo: Shutterstock

British police arrested a man on Thursday after two makeshift bombs were found in an unoccupied flat in northwest London but said he did not have links to any terrorist organisations.

Police were called on Wednesday to a flat in Harlesden, northwest London, after the two devices were found, triggering an investigation by counter-terrorism officers.

The 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act.

"At this early stage of the investigation, detectives do not believe that the arrested man has links to any terrorist organisations, or that there are any ongoing public safety issues," police said.

Britain is on its second-highest threat level after several attacks in 2017.