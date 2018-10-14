Advert
Sunday, October 14, 2018, 13:53

Nigerian Islamic State may kill abducted medic within 24 hours - ICRC

Two other women abducted at the same time were killed

File photo

A healthcare worker abducted by Islamic State in Nigeria in March may be killed within 24 hours, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement on Sunday, pleading for mercy and urging Nigeria's government to work for her release.

"Speed and urgency are critical. A deadline that could result in the killing of another healthcare worker is less than 24 hours away," ICRC said, adding that one of two other women abducted at the same time was killed in September.

