Sunday, October 14, 2018, 16:55

British cyclist shot dead by hunter in the French Alps

May have mistaken cyclist for an animal

A 34-year old British man was shot dead by a hunter while cycling in the French Alps, police said on Sunday.

The victim, a restaurateur living nearby, in the Haute-Savoie region, was killed by one bullet while cycling down a path along woods.

A 22-year old man taking part in a group hunt is believed to have fired the bullet, police said. He is thought to have mistaken the biker for an animal and was hospitalised in a state of shock.

An investigation for involuntary manslaughter was opened.

