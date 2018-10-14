Advert
Sunday, October 14, 2018, 14:33

Lagana wins Bronze Cup

Kayden Lagana holds the trophy at the Eden Superbowl.

Ten-year-old two hander Kayden Lagana rewrote history again on Sunday as after winning the Silver cup earlier this year, Kayden secured the Bronze Cup.

With this tournament victory he is the only player in the Malta Tenpin Bowling history to have won the Silver and the Bronze cup.

As well being the youngest player at the age of 10 to do so.

The Bronze cup was played over two days and a total of 40 local players took part in the tournament organized by the MTBA.

Kayden bowled a 175 scratch in the qualification round on Saturday and during the round robin on Sunday, he only lost one match out of 5 to pinch first place by one pin.

Ian Formosa placed second ahead of Reuben Scerri.

In the girls' tournament, Tiffany Camilleri took the honours ahead of Kathryn Fenech and Jessica Farrugia.
