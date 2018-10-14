Today's front pages - October 14, 2018

These are the main stories featured in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the Prime Minister has engaged more advisers than permitted under the Cabinet’s own code of ethics, with taxpayers having to fork out more than €700,000 a year to employ them all.

The newspaper also reflects on the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and developments since.

The Malta Independent says that according to investigation sources, there was no phone call between Minister Chris Cardona and Pierre Darmanin, the owner of a ship allegedly used in fuel smuggling, but Darmanin did call two of the men accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia shortly after speaking to the journalist.

MaltaToday says that in a sworn statement, a former aide has revealed what it says was David Casa's drug habit.

Il-Mument says Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia was chided by Castille after it was revealed that the government is about to appoint the sixth police commissioner in five years. It also says that the police have not sent for minister Chris Cardona yet following revelations by the Daphne Project related to Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It-Torċa quotes a report saying Malta poses the lowest risk of money laundering and financing of terrorism. The newspaper also quotes Speaker Anġlu Farrugia condemning what took place in Parliament last week.

KullĦhadd says the number of homeowners has, for the first time, exceeded 100,000. It also says that a survey has shown growing optimism among financial operators based in Malta.