Michelle Camilleri and her daughter Rodianne. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Any reluctance that Rodianne Camilleri had about donating blood flew out of the window when she realised blood played an important part in her mother’s recovery from cancer.

Her mother Michelle was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer aged 49, following a routine screening. She signed up for the annual check-ups when she was aged 45, in response to the Pink October campaign, an international health drive organised every year by major breast cancer charities.

Following her diagnoses, her treatment regime included six cycles of chemotherapy, 15 courses of radiotherapy and two bags of blood.

“The first year was tough. It took a while until the news sunk in, but I kept my three children in mind, and the thought of seeing them settle down helped me pull through,” the 53-year-old, who is still receiving preventive treatment, told the Times of Malta.

She now encourages her own daughters to keep their health in check, while one of her twin daughters Rodianne meanwhile feels more determined to become a regular donor.

“I experienced first-hand the need of blood to help cancer survivors keep up their fight. There are no words to describe the satisfaction you feel when you realise that there is another human being – whether a child or an adult – whom you could help get better,” the 25-year-old said following her third blood donation.

The first time she donated blood, Rodianne was accompanied by a colleague as they drew support from each other. She now encourages others to become regular donors.

“Anyone who is ‘scared’ should keep in mind that the procedure is not painful in any way and all they will feel is the prick of a needle. The fear they might experience is nothing compared to the ordeal that patients receiving treatment go through.”

Mother and daughter reiterated the message that other patients have told the Times of Malta in the past: No patient can survive cancer without a sufficient blood supply.

Blood donation is essential for operations, accidents and cancer treatment. In the worst case scenario, if there is no blood available, treatment for cancer patients could be postponed, followed by a delay of certain operations.

Do not wait for some national emergency to donate blood. Take your identity card, driving licence or Maltese passport along to the centre in Guardamangia between Monday and Sunday from 8am to 6pm. To keep updated, look up National Blood Transfusion Service – Malta on Facebook.