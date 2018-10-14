Advert
Sunday, October 14, 2018, 09:01

March for truth and justice postponed

A 'March for Truth and Justice' due to have been held on Sunday afternoon in Valletta to mark the year since Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder has been put off because of bad weather.

Occupyjustice and manueldelia.com said it will be held on Tuesday evening, which is the actual anniversary date.

A silent gathering will also be held on Tuesday at 2.30 at the site of the car bomb murder in Bidnija followed by Mass at 6pm at St Francis Conventual Church, Valletta. 

A vigil will also be held on Tuesday evening after the march.

