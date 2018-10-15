Advert
Sunday, October 14, 2018, 22:40

Watch: Biraghi gives Italy stoppage-time win in Poland

Federico Chiesa (right) looks for an opening against Poland.

Italy snatched a dramatic 1-0 win away to Poland in their Nations League match on Sunday thanks to a stoppage-time header from Cristiano Biraghi.

Biraghi's goal gave Italy their first win in the competition and also their first in a competitive match under coach Roberto Mancini.

It also meant that Poland, who have one point from three games, will finish bottom of Group Three in League A and will be relegated to the second-tier League B when the competition is next held.

The win was no more than Italy deserved after they dominated the match and twice hit the crossbar in the first half. Italy have four points from three games while leaders Portugal have six from two.

