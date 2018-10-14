President’s engagements - October 14, 2018

8am The President presides over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the European Cancer Organisation and the Emanuele Cancer Research Centre Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.

8.10am The President meets Birgit Berger, CEO of the European Cancer Organisation, at San Anton Palace.

10am The President meets representatives of the Acronis Foundation at the Palace, Valletta.

10.30am The President attends the White Cane Walk organised by the Malta Society of the Blind in Valletta

Noon The President presides over a meeting of the supervisory council within the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace.

1pm The President meets Dr Josianne Cutajar at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President meets representatives of Global Africa at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President delivers the opening speech during the Hilda Schembri Memorial Lecture entitled ‘What about me? Breast Cancer and how it affects our loved ones’ at the Corinthia Palace Hotel in Attard.

8pm The President presides over the launch of a book entitled Chambers of Memory: Roaming the Mansions of Mnemosyne by Richard England at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

9.30am The President delivers a speech during the National Wellbeing Conference organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, entitled ‘Food rights, privilege and security: Perception vs reality’ at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The President meets Opposition leader Adrian Delia at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President receives a group of students from St Albert the Great College on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President receives representatives of the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace, Attard.

4pm The President receives Francesca Zarb, Miss Universe Malta, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

5.30pm The President meets Noel Camilleri, president of the Għaqda Każini tal-Baned at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President receives Vandana Shiva on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President attends a performance of a theatrical production, entitled God Has No Country, written and performed by Donal Courtney, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

9.45am The President is presented with credentials by French Ambassador Brigitte Curmi at the Palace, Valletta.

11.15am The President is presented with credentials by German Ambassador Walter Hassmann at the Palace, Valletta.

12.30pm The President is presented with credentials by Austrian Ambassador Andreas Stadler at the Palace, Valletta.

1.15pm The President is presented with credentials by Hamed Sidi Mohamed, Ambassador of Mauritania at the Palace, Valletta.

3pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of trustees of The President’s Trust at San Anton Palace.

4.30pm The President receives representatives of the Living Waters Mission Team on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President delivers a speech at a reception organised in honour of the newly accredited Ambassadors at San Anton Palace.

9pm The President visits an event organised by the Royal Malta Yacht Club at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

Thursday

8.30am The President is interviewed by Claudette Abela Baldacchino during the radio programme Is-Suġġett, broadcast live on One Radio

11.30am The President presides over a roundtable discussion on the topic of mental health, organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President presides over the official inauguration of the Simon Schembri Blue Light Foundation at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President meets representatives of Frame Football Malta at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President attends an activity organised by Caritas Malta at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9am The President informally meets students from Pietà Secondary School, part of St Augustine’s College.

10.30am The President informally meets up with students from the Senior School of Stella Maris College in Gżira.

3.30pm The President receives Sonia Hernandes, CEO of Vodafone Malta, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President presides over the official opening of the Sant’ Andrija Day Centre in Żabbar.

7.30pm The President presides over the inauguration of St Sebastian Square in Qormi.

Saturday

9.15am The President visits the opening of ‘Step up for Charity’ activity at City Gate, Valletta.

10am The President presides over the launch of a publication entitled The Legend of the Witch, by Almikaya Aquilina, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

8pm The President visits the end of the ‘Step up for Charity’ activity at City Gate, Valletta.

Sunday

8.30am The President visits a fundraising activity organised by the Malta Police Force

4.30pm The President visits the Elbros Football Marathon at Luxol Grounds in Pembroke.