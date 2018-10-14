Announcements - October 14, 2018

ANASTASI. On October 12, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, ELIZABETH, known as Daisy, passed peacefully away at the age of 98 comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joe and his wife Carolyn, Elizabeth and her husband Tony Sant Fournier, David and his wife Nadia, Johanna and her husband Alex Zammit, Noella and her husband Joe Scicluna, her daughter-in-law Nathalie Anastasi, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Joe Ellul Mattei and her brother-in-law Victor Portanier.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUGEJA FONTANI. On October 12, Count JOSEPH passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Amy née Nicolas, his son Mark, his daughter Sue and her husband Paul Sultana, his son James, his precious grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Sam and Mia, his in-laws Freda and Dr Antoine Schranz, Joanna and Prof. Alex Felice, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 16, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar Tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On October 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, aged 92, of Gżira, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Georgina and her husband Lawrence, Joseph and his wife Romilda, Louise and her husband Edwin and Martin, her grandchildren Vanessa, Karl, Kurt, Alexia, Krystle, Ruth, Ryan, Rebecca, Martina and Roberto and their spouses, her great-granchildren James, Luke, Ellie, Jamie, Julian, Luigi, Eve, Jeremy, Joseph Lawrence, Sebastian and Luca her sister Stella, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 15 at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family vault at Naxxar cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – CARMELO and FILOMENA. My beloved parents on their 51st and 35th anniversary. So sadly missed, so lovingly remembered. Mary.

BONNICI – EDWIN. On the 28th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family, Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers, gone but never forgotten.

D’AMATO – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 36th anniversary since she went to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, John, Joe, George and their families.

GALEA – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Christine and his children Mark and his wife Antonella, Stefan, and his grandchildren Carl and Elena. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MOHNANI – GUL. On the sixth anniversary of the demise of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by his wife Katriina, his sons Timo and wife Helena, Stefan and his wife Jelena and grandchildren Elsa and Oliver and family. Hari Om Satnam. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. In ever loving memory of ROCCO, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SCICLUNA – JOSEPHINE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved mother, today the eighth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Jeanette, Michael, Moira, Darren and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal life.

TELLUS – SALVINO. Today the 13th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Remembered with love and gratitude by his sons and daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT MAEMPEL – JOSETTE. In loving memory of our ever giving, selfless mother today on her 11th anniversary. May she always have the love, peace and happiness she truly deserves with the Lord Jesus. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cynthia and Edward. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

