Visible and Invisible Forces – a multimedia exhibition by Mary Attard – is being held at the Skyparks Business Centre, Luqa between August 31 and November 20.

These artworks range from photography, collages to conceptual art, spanning some five decades with old and new material. Photography is used to capture images for their beauty in composition, lighting conditions, colour or texture – mostly in nature or urban environment, while other media is used when needing a more tactile form of expression that soft pastel, markers, collage or washes offer to express emotions or insights. She is mostly an intuitive worker in the arts and prefers to discover her way of expression that satisfies her requirements at a given situation.

Mary has participated in various collective art exhibitions in the past and a few personal ones too. Both local and foreign collectors are happy owners of her artworks.

Part of the proceeds of this exhibition are going towards Dar Hosea who offer a shelter for women caught up in prostitution or drug abuse and who are doing a great job.

However challenged we often think we are, there are always others who can be in more challenging situations that need help.

She hopes that besides being of some inspiration to whoever sees this exhibition, it will also be a vehicle to provide a small contribution towards Dar Hosea.