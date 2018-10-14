Venom and Tom Hardy – a success story

Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Reid Scott in Venom.

Venom is a sentient alien symbiote (a fictional species of inorganic, amorphous creatures) that first appeared over 30 years ago in Marvel Comics’ The Amazing Spider-Man issue #300.

Described as dangerous, scary and unpredictable,Venom is a creature of dark wit and a predilection for violence… and his imposing physical presence boasts huge, white eyes, a mouth full of razor-sharp teeth and long, writhing, muscular tongue.

Although initially introduced as a chilling and dangerous antagonist to Spidey, fans soon fell in love with this unorthodox anti-hero… and after featuring in the 2007 feature film Spider-Man 3, and a cameo appearance at the end of the 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Venom finally gets his own big screen outing.

Bringing the character to life is an actor, Tom Hardy, who also inhabits the role of Eddie Brock – Venom’s human alter-ego – the investigative journalist who bites off much more that he can chew when he fuses with the terrifying alien symbiote with extraordinary powers.

Venom producer Matt Tolmach believes that this is something intriguing about the egocentric Eddie and the duality offered him by this thing that possesses him. “Eddie Brock is like so many of us,” says Tolmach. “Eddie was the defender of the innocent looking out for the little man. But unfortunately, he got in his own way. He took shortcuts. He gained an ego and a temper and he is impetuous.This movie is about being a better version of who he was before and the only way he becomes better is when he meets up with Venom.”

Veteran Marvel producer Avi Arad says Venom’s complicated but entertaining mix of tones offered a chance to make a film that turned the conventions of superhero movies inside out. “Eddie Brock and Venom are two very different people who together change each other’s lives. By adding,“this story is a scary, intense and funny as hell. Feels tough, dark, yet light optimistic, and breaks through the clutter of superhero movies with a unique story.”

With the process to get Venom’s origin story to the big screen and director Ruben Fleischer on board, the time came to cast Eddie/Venom. The filmmakers knew they had to have an actor of enormous range and charisma to take on this dual role – and they found him in acclaimed actor Tom Hardy.

Fleischer describes Hardy as “one of the all-time great actors, just so inherently talented and captivating on film. He’s a real movie star and he is in his prime right now, firing on all cylinders and brings so much to every look, every moment, every detail, every word”.

Fleischer continues: “He’s just really inspiring. And I think everybody, all the crew, is just fully invested in how he is chosen to realise Eddie Brock. And on top of all that, Hardy is hilarious and that was exactly what we needed to bring Venom to life for moviegoers.”

Hardy recalls he was excited about being offered the chance to take on this dual character. “Venom is a cool man – he is a badass,” he exclaims. “My son was telling me all about him – he loves Venom. He’s is a great character to play because Venom is ruthless and, basically, there are no rules, and is so complex.”

Hardy posits that the idea of symbiosis – needing each other to survive – is built into the two characters he takes on. “There was a lot of range to play within the psychological dynamics of this superhero movie,” he says.

“I found that to be exciting because it shows multi-personality – one is a human character and the other is an alien. I get to play opposite a seven-foot-tall creature. And Eddie Brock has to handle that living inside him. The two of them have a union in one. ‘We are Venom’ is their mantra.”

Hardy is joined by Riz Ahmed as genius Carlton D rake, the founder of the Life Foundation at the heart of Eddie’s investigation, and Michelle Williams as Eddie’s girlfriend Anne Weying.