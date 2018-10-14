Of music and murder

As the much-loved play-with-music Amadeus comes to the Manoel Theatre, actor Manuel Cauchi talks to Jo Caruana about why he chose the coveted role of Salieri to make his return to the stage.

Some plays are so good that you want to see them twice – which is exactly why I am looking forward to Amadeus’ return to the Manoel Theatre, 16 years after it was the first staged by Masquerade Theatre Company in 2002.

This time around it has, of course, got a brand new director in Stephen Oliver, a new set is designed by Romualdo Moretti, costumes by Simona Mamo and a new cast – including renowned actor Manuel Cauchi, who is making his long-awaited return to the stage after a four-year hiatus.

“This is definitely the longest break I have ever had, although I have previously taken a couple of years off here and there,” he smiles.

“I believe it’s essential to periodically take a few steps back to look around and to take stock of yourself and what you’re doing. Being able to have a different perspective on things clears a lot of dust and cobwebs. That said, I have remained quite active in other fields of the art… without tasting the sweet venom of an applauding live audience!”

Cauchi says the role of Antonio Salieri – Mozart’s real-life archrival – was the one to tempt him out of temporary retirement. “Here is a composer who was already enjoying quite a level of success in 18th century Vienna when Wofgang Amadeus Mozart came onto the scene, causing upheaval in his life as a man and in his art as a composer,” he explains. “From standing in the light as Court Composer to Emperor Joseph II, he was cast into the shadow of the genius that is Mozart and things progress from there. I am not surprised he was rather perturbed!”

Cauchi describes the play as a “brilliantly-crafted piece of classic theatre that exposes both men and their works in an unprecedented manner, while exposing human frailties and strengths. Salieri recognises Mozart’s genius but still falls prey to artistic rivalry.”

Cauchi goes on to say: In his own words, ‘there is no blasphemy a man will not commit compelled to such a war as mine’.

And it is with this dynamic storyline by writer Peter Shaffer in mind that the actor says he knew he had to take on the part. “Who in their right senses would give Amadeus a miss? Playing Salieri has been on my bucket list for as long as I can remember, and I am looking forward to finally ticking it off. It’s the part of parts for any actor.”

The character never leaves the stage, as the action moves between a dusty old room to the Schonbrunn Palace in Vienna, between Mozart’s and Salieri’s apartments, to the Prater, onto the streets of Vienna and finally to a vaudeville theatre, concert halls and opera houses. “It’s a marathon!” Cauchi says.

Thus, it also takes tremendous stamina especially as the whole play and plot pivots around him, as well as the character of Mozart, which is being played by Thomas Camilleri. And there is an added bonus too: the music. “As actors we get to interact with the most beautiful music in this show,” Cauchi continues. “It’s wonderful.”

He says it is no surprise that Masquerade chose to revisit this piece as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations. “While I didnot get to see the production back in 2002, I have heard extremely good things.

“Now I have no doubt that this production will achieve the same thanks to the fantastic mix of the performances, music, set and costumes. It is a piece that has been wowing audiences since its premiere in 1979, and I am confident we will also do it justice,” he adds.

Amadeus by Peter Shaffer will be produced by Masquerade Theatre Company for six performances at the Manoel Theatre between October 19 and 21 and October 26 and 28. Tickets are available via www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.