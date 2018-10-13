Watch: Flooded roads, stranded motorists and submerged sites as rains lash Malta

In Naxxar, rains flooded a construction site.

Updated at 12.15pm

Roads flooded, motorists were stranded and even some construction sites ended up submerged as buckets of rain poured down on Malta on Friday night.



The heavy downpours, which are expected to last through to Sunday, are the result of a low-pressure zone from the north meeting warmer air rising from northern Africa, with cooler air from the Balkans in the east adding to the climatic turmoil.



Floods quickly translated to social media feeds, which featured videos of hapless motorists being forced to wade into the road to push their vehicles to safety in Siġġiewi, wrecked country lanes in Żebbuġ and roads turning into rivers in notorious flooding hot spots in Birkirkara and Msida.

In Naxxar, developers of a large construction site were forced to call in a water pump after the downpours left much of their ongoing development submerged.



Their concerns paled in comparison to those of residents on Triq Patri Marjanu Vella street in Sliema, where a balcony of an abandoned house collapsed onto the road. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the overnight incident.



Meteorologists say the rains will continue through to Sunday evening before making way for sunnier weather on Monday. But clouds remain on the horizon, with up to 100mm of rainfall predicted over the next 10 days.